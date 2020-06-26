      Weather Alert

Wanna Socialize? Create A “Support Bubble”

Jun 26, 2020 @ 1:20pm

With COVID-19 cases rising in the U.S., some health experts are looking for better ways for us to maintain our physical and mental health. Some have proposed Support Bubbles. The idea proved to be effective in New Zealand’s fight against coronavirus.

A Support Bubble or quarantine pod involves individuals or families from two households. Those people agree to only socialize in person with each other.  The participants must agree to properly physically distance themselves from other people while outside of the support bubble.

While it isn’t foolproof, the bubble could be a good way to socialize with people you trust while staying safe from COVID infection.  Have you established a tight support group during the pandemic?

Popular Posts
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use