Want to look like Hailey Bieber? Raid Justin Bieber’s closet
Apparently, the key to looking as effortlessly fashionable as Hailey Bieber is to have access to Justin Bieber‘s closet.
On Tuesday, the Rhode beauty mogul posted a photo of herself rocking a stylish outfit, with the caption, “outfit from husband’s closet.” She wore an oversized beige jacket, cotton shorts and a blue, white and pink striped shirt, paired with black-and-white sneakers and white ankle socks.
And it looks like she doesn’t plan on giving one of those pieces back to Justin, either: In the next image, she’s wearing the blue, white and pink shirt, with the caption, “This shirt will not be leaving my body.”
Meanwhile, Justin was seen with Hailey in LA a few days ago, wearing his usual baseball cap, baggie hoodie and pants.
