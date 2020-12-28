Want To Travel Next Year? You May Need A Vaccine Passport
Coronavirus vaccines are rolling out. Now, to do things like travel, go to the movies, attend concerts, and shop, you may also need a vaccine passport application. Several technology companies are creating technology for users to upload details about their COVID-19 vaccine history to do things in 2021.
Several airlines, including Jet Blue and United, have partnered with The Common Trust Network. They will have a CommonPass App where a QR code can be generated to show a person’s vaccine and medical history to show authorities. Large tech firms are also getting in on this technology. Will this influence your decision to get a vaccine?