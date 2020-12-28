      Weather Alert

Want To Travel Next Year? You May Need A Vaccine Passport

Dec 27, 2020 @ 11:29pm

Coronavirus vaccines are rolling out.  Now, to do things like travel, go to the movies, attend concerts, and shop, you may also need a vaccine passport application.  Several technology companies are creating technology for users to upload details about their COVID-19 vaccine history to do things in 2021.

Several airlines, including Jet Blue and United, have partnered with The Common Trust Network. They will have a CommonPass App where a QR code can be generated to show a person’s vaccine and medical history to show authorities. Large tech firms are also getting in on this technology.  Will this influence your decision to get a vaccine?

