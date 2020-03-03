      Weather Alert

Wanted Akron Robber Arrested

Mar 3, 2020 @ 5:13pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police and members of the US Marshall’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man this afternoon who was wanted for a string of robberies.

Harold Hamilton II is behind bars in the Summit County Jail. Authorities found and arrested him just after 12:30 PM on Schiller Street.

He is believed to be the man responsible behind four robberies that took place on Copley road over the past month. Police are investigating to see if he might be connected to more crimes.

