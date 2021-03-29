      Weather Alert

Wanted Jackson Man From Fatal November Accident in Stark Jail

Mar 29, 2021 @ 7:25am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 40-year-old Jackson Township man wanted in the hit-and-run traffic death of a Perry Township woman back in November has been arrested and is in the Stark County jail.

Mario Lerario was arrested earlier this month in Atlantic City on aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

He was moved into the local jail on Friday.

Lerario is accused of speeding when he plowed into 23-year-old Abigail Vanest’s car along Woodlawn Avenue NW.

Her car slammed into a pole and rolled over.

