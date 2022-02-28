      Weather Alert

War Continues in Ukraine, Governor Takes Action

Feb 28, 2022 @ 6:55am

PARMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Supporting Ukraine means no drinking Russian vodka in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine ordered 6400 bottles of Russia-distilled vodka taken off the shelves at state liquor agencies over the weekend.

The vodka is sold under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard.

DeWine also declared Sunday a Day of Prayer, attending Mass at St Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.

U.S Senator Rob Portman also attended services in the Cleveland suburb.

Popular Posts
Do People’s Lives Flash before their Eyes as they’re Dying? A New Study says ‘Yes’
Tom Brady To Produce And Star In Football Comedy
Sherri Shepherd Gets Her Own Show And Will Take Wendy Williams’ Spot
Jennifer Lawrence Is A Mom!
We’ve Been Saying Lindsay Lohan’s Name Wrong
Connect With Us Listen To Us On