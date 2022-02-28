War Continues in Ukraine, Governor Takes Action
PARMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Supporting Ukraine means no drinking Russian vodka in Ohio.
Governor Mike DeWine ordered 6400 bottles of Russia-distilled vodka taken off the shelves at state liquor agencies over the weekend.
The vodka is sold under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard.
DeWine also declared Sunday a Day of Prayer, attending Mass at St Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.
U.S Senator Rob Portman also attended services in the Cleveland suburb.