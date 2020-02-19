      Weather Alert

Warm Winter Means Brutal Allergy Season Ahead

Feb 19, 2020 @ 4:38pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It might not have been a rough winter but don’t worry, mother nature is finding a way to even up the score.

Due to the up and down temps over the past few months, a lot of the area fir trees are already starting to bloom. This means a brutal allergy season is ahead and it is coming soon.

Dr. Stan recommends those with allergies start medicating a week before allergy season. You can check out the full interview with him on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook below.

