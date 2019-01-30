Warming Centers Helping People Deal

(WHBC) – The Canton Salvation Army is acting as a warming center during these dangerously cold temperatures.

“I just really appreciate all their help,” said Amanda, who was picking up some coats, hats and gloves for her kids and nephews.

She said one of her nephews didn’t have a winter coat, and only wore sweaters in the winter, and with these brutal temperatures they had to get him a coat to wear before he got sick.

“Kids come first,” she said.

Amanda also selected winter coat for herself.

The Salvation Army says people have been very generous, donating food, clothing and blankets for people in need during this frigid weather.

“Jim Chaney from the Hall of Fame Marathon came in and donated 350 blankets for us to give out, so everybody’s getting a blanket,” said the Salvation Army’s Heather Morris.

She says they will remain open as a warming center on Thursday, so people needing a place to warm up can stop in and get a hot meal and some warmer clothing if they need it.

The Refuge of Hope in downtown Canton is also a warming center, and the Edward “Peel” Coleman Center will be open for the duration of this cold snap.