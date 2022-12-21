Warming Centers in Canton to Open
December 21, 2022 12:39PM EST
Photo: Alpha Media/Jesse Naul
As Stark County prepares for the bitter cold, warming centers in Canton will be open to the public. From 6:00pm on Thursday, December 22nd through 8:00am Monday, December 26th, Canton residents will be able to utilize these resources. SARTA will be offering free rides to these locations and cots and blankets will be provided by the American Red Cross. COVID restrictions will be in place and must be honored to utilize the Canton warming centers.
The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center
Location: 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707
Phone: 330-489-3350
Guests will enter through the west door. Masks will be provided if needed. Cots and blankets will be available.
Hours of operation:
• Thursday, December 22 at 6:00 pm through Friday, December 23 at 8:00 am
• Friday, December 23 at 6:00 pm through Saturday, December 24 at 8:00 am
• Saturday, December 24 at 4:00 pm through Monday, December 26 at 8:00 am
Refuge of Hope
Location: 715 Second St NE, Canton, OH 44704
Phone: 330-453-1785
Guests will enter through door #4 by ringing the bell. Hot beverages and food will be available.
Hours of operation:
• Friday, December 23 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm (No overnight stay.)
• Saturday, December 24 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm (No overnight stay.)
SARTA
• Anyone needing a ride to a warming center will be able to ride SARTA at no cost. Canton residents can access SARTA from any regular stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. From the Cornerstone Transit center, residents can take route #110 to the Coleman Community Center. Let the bus driver know you’re on your way to a warming center and there will be no cost.
• Return transportation will be provided from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #110.
• Accommodations can be made for when SARTA is not available by calling 330-649-5800.
More about: