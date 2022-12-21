Warming Centers in Canton to Open

Location: 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707

Phone: 330-489-3350

Guests will enter through the west door. Masks will be provided if needed. Cots and blankets will be available.

Hours of operation:

• Thursday, December 22 at 6:00 pm through Friday, December 23 at 8:00 am

• Friday, December 23 at 6:00 pm through Saturday, December 24 at 8:00 am

• Saturday, December 24 at 4:00 pm through Monday, December 26 at 8:00 am