Warnings, Advisories Up for Anticipated Biggest Snowfall of Season
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is now among the eastern Ohio counties under a Winter Storm Warning
It’s in effect Sunday evening through late Monday morning.
And, it’s for the anticipated biggest producer of snow so far this season.
But we’re on the western edge of this system, says the National Weather Service.
So while Carroll, Tuscarawas and Portage Counties are under warnings, Summit and Wayne are under Winter Weather Advisories for less accumulating snow.
AccuWeather predicts a total of 6 to 10 inches for Canton by midday Monday, with 4 to 8 inches of that falling during the night Sunday night.
Similar amounts are expected in the other warned counties, but the warning kicks in at 1 p.m. Sunday for Carroll and Tuscarawas.
That’s because the storm is riding in from the South.
