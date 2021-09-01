      Weather Alert

Warrant Issued for Man who Accosted MSNBC Reporter on Live TV

Sep 1, 2021 @ 12:13am

Mississippi authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man who harassed an MSNBC reporter during a live report on Monday. The man, who police have identified as Ohio resident Benjamin Eugene Dagley, is facing two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

He’s also wanted in Cuyahoga County, Ohio for violating probation restrictions by traveling to Gulfport, authorities say.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Monday as correspondent Shaquille Brewster was reporting live on the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. After jumping out of a white pickup truck, Dagney got in Brewster’s face and began yelling obscenities at him and his crew. Just before the camera cut away, the two men appeared to come into contact with each other, although it’s unclear if a physical assault occurred.

