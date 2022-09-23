Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Warren-Area Man Avoids Prison Time in January 6 Case

September 23, 2022 6:58AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A Warren-area man will not go to prison despite his role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Stephen Ayres was sentenced to two years probation on Thursday.

You’ll recall Ayres testified before the January 6 House committee.

There, he testified that the incident cost him friends and his job.

Federal prosecutors had recommended 60 days of incarceration.

Ayres had pleaded guilty to ‘disruptive conduct in a restricted building’.

He reportedly apologized to the court and the country.

