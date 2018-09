It appears investigators with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office have some work to do, following a homicide in Lake Township… 31-year-old Brian Limoli was found shot to death inside a home in the 8800 block of Cleveland Avenue NW yesterday morning… The crime scene shows evidence of a home invasion, but they say the Canton man had been living at the house recently… Two 9-1-1 calls were made from the house.

The post Was it a home Invasion? appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.