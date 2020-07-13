Washington Football Team Officially Announces It Will Retire Name And Logo
It’s official – the Washington Redskins are no more. In a statement released Monday, the team said it was “retiring the Redskins name and logo”.
The team did not announce a new nickname but says that owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera are “working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise”.
The team has faced increased pressure to change its controversial name in recent weeks, including from major sponsors like Nike, Pepsi, and FedEx. It’s been heavily rumored that ‘Washington Warriors’ is the frontrunner for the new name. What do you think the new name should be? Are there any other pro sports teams who should change their names?