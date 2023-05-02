Watch a preview of Ed Sheeran’s new Disney+ documentary, ‘The Sum of It All’

Ed Sheeran‘s new Disney+ documentary, The Sum of It All, starts streaming on Wednesday, May 3, and in the meantime you can check out a preview clip now on Billboard.

In the clip, Ed’s seen working in the studio with The National‘s Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift‘s frequent collaborator. Then he starts talking about the difficult events that ended up inspiring his new album, Subtract: Events involving his wife, Cherry Seaborn, his best friend Jamal Edwards and his 2022 copyright trial over “Shape of You.”

“I was hit by heavy stuff kind of one after the other,” Ed says in the clip. “They found a tumor in Cherry’s arm, the diagnosis wasn’t good and, y’know, she’s pregnant and I can’t do anything. And then suddenly I’m in this three-week court case. And then, Jamal dies.”

“The moment you find out that the worst thing in the world has happened to someone that you truly love with all your heart, you feel like you’re drowning and can’t get out from under it,” he continues. “Just from that situation, all of these songs came out.” We then see him recording his recently released single “Boat.”

Subtract arrives Friday, May 5. Ed will appear on American Idol on Sunday, May 7, on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.