Watch Adam Lambert channel Cher on ‘That’s My Jam’

On Monday night, Adam Lambert took part in the popular That’s My Jam segment Wheel of Musical Impressions and absolutely slayed.

During the segment, host Jimmy Fallon spun the wheel and tasked Adam with singing the children’s song “The Muffin Man” in the style of Cher. Adam ended up singing the song to the tune of Cher’s “Believe,” and pulled it off, complete with signature high notes.

Of course, Adam had an advantage: he knows the song inside and out. He sang “Believe” during American Idol’s Hollywood Week, and in 2018 he sang the song for Cher when she was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors.

Adam’s most recent album, High Drama, shows off his talent for cover songs, featuring his interpretations of tracks by everyone from Billie Eilish and Culture Club to Duran Duran and Kings of Leon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.