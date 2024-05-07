Watch Ariana Grande’s performance at the Met Gala: “Most special time”

Couldn’t get a $75,000 ticket to the Met Gala on May 6? Ariana Grande has provided a full recap of her portion of the star-studded event on Instagram.

Ari posted numerous photos of both her looks: a pearl white Loewe dress with a sculpted bodice on the red carpet and a multi-layered green number by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. She also included photos and videos of the evening-ending performance, which took place in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur.

Vogue reports that Ariana, joined by 30 dancers and a 40-person choir, sang “Into You,” “Seven Rings,” “The Boy Is Mine,” “We Can’t Be Friends” and “Yes, And?” before being joined by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo. The two sang “When You Believe,” the 1998 duet by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

“had the honor and most special time performing at @metmuseum in @maisonmargiela by the one and only, most brilliant angel of all @jgalliano (how i wept in our fitting !!!!),” Ariana wrote. “working on this performance was an experience i will cherish forever.”

She also thanked “the divine and magical @cynthiaerivo” for “lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could,” adding, “it was my honor to have you and to sing with you as always.”

Ariana’s mom Joan Grande was beside herself, writing in the comments, “Sobbing my eyes out reading this!! What an honor it was for me to be in that magical, mystical room… and for you to make it more beautiful with your presence and song! A night I will relive for the rest of my life!! Pride doesn’t quite cut it as far as words go!! We must create a new word to explain how this mama feels!”

