Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

WATCH: “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”

May 30, 2024 11:28AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Lots of references to the first three movies, and familiar faces as Eddie Murphy is back in the 90210 for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”! Detective Axel Foley is back looking into a threat on his daughter’s life (Taylour Paige) when he teams with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy!

Also starring Kevin Bacon!  Streaming on Netflix July 3!

Popular Posts

1

New Music Friday: PinkPantheress, Imagine Dragons and more
2

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and more
3

Billie Eilish’s ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ debuts at #2 with career-best sales week
4

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and more
5

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour list of backstage must-haves for Lisbon shows is allegedly revealed