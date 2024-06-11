Watch Billie Eilish perform “THE GREATEST” on ﻿’The Late Show’

Billie Eilish is hitting late night TV hard and soft.

After performing her hit “LUNCH” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May, the “bad guy” star returned to the CBS program on Monday to deliver a rendition of her song “THE GREATEST.”

You can watch the performance of “THE GREATEST” on YouTube.

Both “LUNCH” and “THE GREATEST” appear on Eilish’s newly released third album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Eilish will launch a North American tour in support of the record in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.