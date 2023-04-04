Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Watch children of NSYNC, Backstreet, TLC members, Melissa Etheridge and more in trailer for ‘Family Legacy’

April 4, 2023 2:23PM EDT
Share
Courtesy Paramount+

The upcoming reality show Family Legacy, featuring the offspring of some major pop and rock stars, now has a trailer.

The five-episode series, hosted by Quincy Brown, son of R&B singer Al B. Sure!, focuses on the children of artists like Van HalenBrandyBoyz II MenMelissa Etheridge and members of TLCNSYNC and Backstreet Boys.  

In the trailer, you can see Baylee Littrell, son on Backstreet’s Brian LittrellBriahna Fatone, daughter of NSYNC’s Joey Fatone; and Bailey Jean Cypher, daughter of Melissa Etheridge, along with the children of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, late Linkin Park rocker Chester Bennington and more.

In the trailer, Baylee says, “My first crib was on a tour bus,” while Bailey Jean says, “I was the OG lesbian baby.” Briahna notes, “Me and my dad are super close — he’s here right now.”

The show premieres April 25 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1's $1000 Cushion - Listen every hour to win MONEY!
2

Notable Mount Union Alumni
3

“American Idol” Contestant Slams Katy Perry’s Mom-Shaming Joke
4

Pat Sajak Tries To Wrestle A Contestant On “Wheel of Fortune”
5

Little Girl Slays Book Character Dress Up Day As Dolly Parton