Watch children of NSYNC, Backstreet, TLC members, Melissa Etheridge and more in trailer for ‘Family Legacy’

The upcoming reality show Family Legacy, featuring the offspring of some major pop and rock stars, now has a trailer.

The five-episode series, hosted by Quincy Brown, son of R&B singer Al B. Sure!, focuses on the children of artists like Van Halen, Brandy, Boyz II Men, Melissa Etheridge and members of TLC, NSYNC and Backstreet Boys.

In the trailer, you can see Baylee Littrell, son on Backstreet’s Brian Littrell; Briahna Fatone, daughter of NSYNC’s Joey Fatone; and Bailey Jean Cypher, daughter of Melissa Etheridge, along with the children of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, late Linkin Park rocker Chester Bennington and more.

In the trailer, Baylee says, “My first crib was on a tour bus,” while Bailey Jean says, “I was the OG lesbian baby.” Briahna notes, “Me and my dad are super close — he’s here right now.”

The show premieres April 25 on Paramount+.

