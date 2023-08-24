Watch Dominic Fike’s video for the Rivers Cuomo collab “Think Fast”

Dominic Fike has released a video for “Think Fast,” a song from his latest album, Sunburn, that features guitar and backing vocals by Rivers Cuomo of Weezer.

Cuomo also gets a songwriting credit on the track, because it interpolates Weezer’s breakthrough hit “Undone (The Sweater Song).” Cuomo doesn’t appear in the the video, however.

In the clip, Dominic finds himself alone in various unusual situations: He’s perched on a houseboat that appears to be sinking, chases a radio-controlled airplane down a runway, sits inside a car surrounded by hundreds of oranges, hangs out of a moving vehicle and is almost blown away by high winds in a field. Throughout, the now-sober artist wears a T-shirt reading, “I Kicked The Habit.”

Meanwhile, another song from Sunburn, “Mona Lisa,” has officially entered the Billboard Hot 100, weeks after it became a radio hit thanks to its inclusion on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. It’s the first time Dominic has appeared on the Hot 100 as a lead artist; he previously charted as a featured artist on Justin Bieber‘s 2021 single “Die for You.”

