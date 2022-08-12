Watch Ed Sheeran’s new video with Paulo Londra, “Noche de Novela”

Warner Music Latina/ BUENA Productora

Ed Sheeran‘s latest international collaboration — a song and video with Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra — has arrived.

Called “Noche de Novela,” the song and video are out now. This marks the second time Ed and Paulo have worked together: They previously teamed up for a 2019 track called “Nothing On You,” from Ed’s No. 6 Collaborations Project album.

“So happy to be collaborating with Paulo and his project … He’s just the sweetest guy,” Ed says in a statement.

Paulo adds, “Recording with Ed once again is a privilege, I admire him a lot! During the whole recording I was very excited and grateful and whenever I can I try to tell him how much I admire him. I feel that God put Ed in my path to learn a lot from him.”

In the video, Ed and Paolo drink beers with friends on the street in London; Paulo raps in Spanish while Ed sings in English.

