Watch first trailer for Dua Lipa’s docuseries, ‘Camden’

Dua Lipa has unveiled the trailer for her upcoming Hulu docuseries Camden, about the London neighborhood that has been a hotbed of musical activity for decades.

“This is a big full circle moment for me and i’m so proud to be an executive producer on a new original documentary series that celebrates the very place I started everything!!!” Dua wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer. “Camden will always have a special place in my heart and I’m humbled to share that with some of my absolute musical heroes.”

In the trailer, we see Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Questlove of The Roots, Culture Club‘s Boy George, Noel Gallagher of Oasis and CHIC‘s Nile Rodgers discussing their Camden experiences and the impact the neighborhood has had on them.

Dua is also in the trailer, both in modern-day footage and archival footage. In one scene, she notes how strongly the neighborhood is associated with former resident Amy Winehouse. “It’s a place of radical acceptance,” she says.

In addition, there’s early concert footage of Dua, Coldplay and other acts, and scenes of the neighborhood over the years, including the ’70s and the punk rock era. Nile Rodgers says, “We were celebrating women’s lib, gay lib, Black power, through our music. It all happened in Camden. For me, it was life-changing.”

Camden debuts May 29 on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.