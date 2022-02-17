      Weather Alert

Watch Glass Animals' new live video for “Heat Waves”

Feb 17, 2022 @ 12:30pm

Glass Animals has premiered a new live video for “Heat Waves.”

The clip, which was recorded during a show in New York last year, captures an energetic performance of the hit single, matched by an exuberant crowd loudly singing along.

“That was a frickin’ dream, thank you,” frontman Dave Bayley exclaims at the end of the performance. “So incredible.”

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

“Heat Waves,” which appears on Glass Animals’ 2020 album Dreamland, has become the band’s breakout hit, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s success has led to a Best New Artist nomination at this year’s Grammys.

You can see Glass Animals live for yourself on their upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off in March.

