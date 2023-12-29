Watch highlights from the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony New Year’s Day on ABC

A special featuring highlights from the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air Monday, January 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The star-studded event took place in November in Brooklyn, New York. Among the inductees were Sheryl Crow, Elton John‘s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, Chaka Khan, R&B group The Spinners, the late George Michael, country icon Willie Nelson, “Running Up that Hill” singer Kate Bush, rapper Missy Elliott and political rockers Rage Against the Machine.

During the ceremony, Sheryl sang “If It Makes You Happy” with Olivia Rodrigo, and performed “Everyday Is a Winding Road” with Stevie Nicks and guitar legend Peter Frampton. She also joined her friend and fellow inductee Willie Nelson to perform one of his most famous songs, “Crazy.”

Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine sang “Faith” as part of a tribute to George Michael that also included R&B star Miguel singing “Careless Whisper” and Carrie Underwood belting out “One More Try.”

Elton was on hand to induct Taupin: He sang “Tiny Dancer,” and surprised the audience by announcing he and Bernie recently completed a new album.

Sia, wearing a massive wig, joined Chaka onstage for performances of some of her biggest hits, including “I’m Every Woman” and “I Feel For You.”

That night, Sheryl told reporters why she thinks she’s had such a successful career.

“I love doing what I do, and it’s been sort of a necessity for me, just like when I was a kid,” she said. “Music really was … a place where I felt like I belonged …. a lifeline. [So] I think the fact that I love the work, and I didn’t come up when social media was happening. I wouldn’t be able to do it now.”

