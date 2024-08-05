Watch ‘Hot Ones’ host predict how Ariana Grande will do on the show

Ariana Grande will appear on Hot Ones on Aug. 8, but before then you can watch a preview in which the singer asks host Sean Evans to predict how she’ll do in the challenge of consuming increasingly spicy wings.

Ari asks Evans, “What do you expect of my performance today? Like, where do you think I’ll sit on the scale from DJ Khaled to Lorde? Where do you think I’ll rank?”

Khaled is generally considered to have been the show’s worst guests, having only managed to consume three out of 10 wings, while Lorde was one of the best, breezing through the challenge.

Evans seems impressed that Ari knows so much about the show, responding, “That IS the scale. You even properly positioned the scale.”

“I do my homework,” Ari replies. “Where do you think I’ll be?”

“I’m gonna go Lorde-leaning,” replies Evans. “But however it happens, is how it’s supposed to happen.”

We’ll have to wait until Thursday to see just how much heat Ariana can take. But rest assured, the wings she’ll be consuming will be vegan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.