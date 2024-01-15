Watch Jennifer Lopez surprise a drag queen dressed as her

The wedding dress with heart-shaped cutouts that Jennifer Lopez wears in the video for her new single “Can’t Get Enough” is already so iconic that drag queens are wearing it — but one performer donning the dress likely didn’t expect to come face-to-face with J.Lo in Hollywood over the weekend.

Jennifer dropped by The Abbey Bar & Food in West Hollywood on January 14 during the club’s Sunday Service Drag Brunch to pay tribute to the CEO and founder of the hot spot, David Cooley, and his support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Jen was also celebrating the release of “Can’t Get Enough,” and many of the queens were dressed in J.Lo’s looks from throughout the years. One queen, wearing the aforementioned wedding dress, didn’t understand why the crowd was screaming and cheering so loudly for her — until she realized that Jen had sneaked onto the stage behind her.

The queen screamed and threw her arms around the star; the moment was posted on The Abbey’s Instagram Story.

During the event, Jennifer also hopped behind the bar and served attendees her Delola brand of ready-made cocktails.

Jennifer’s new album, This Is Me … Now, arrives February 16.

