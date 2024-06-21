Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

WATCH: Kids Viral Reaction To Their Mom Getting Married

June 21, 2024 12:41PM EDT
After Patrick proposed to Cassandra Rodriguez in April, she showed off her ring to her family. Her kids’ reactions on video were so precious it melted followers on TikTok, getting nearly 2 million views! First the two youngest are elated at the news and then the oldest who said he was literally just thinking that should happen!

 

@cassyrdzzLooking back at their reactions just makes me tear up ♥🥹 This is all they’ve ever talked about & wanted for us. Before i met Patrick, i was scared that i would never find someone who would love my kids as their own. This is what i prayed for, God knew we needed him. 🥲♬ Stuff We Did (from ‘Up’) – Piano Version – your movie soundtrack

She said, “Looking back at their reactions just makes me tear up. This is all they’ve ever talked about & wanted for us,” “Before I met Patrick, I was scared that I would never find someone who would love my kids as their own.”

It’s clear how much they love him with one you hear in the background say at the end “now can call you dad!”

