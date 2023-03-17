Watch Lady Gaga rehearse her Oscars performance in full glam

If watching Lady Gaga perform her nominated song “Hold My Hand” on the Oscars with no makeup, a t-shirt and ripped jeans was jarring for you, don’t worry — Gaga’s got you.

On Thursday, the star posted a video on TikTok captioned, “The rehearsal no one saw.” It shows Gaga performing “Hold My Hand” on a piano in her hotel room in her full red carpet glam look: dramatic makeup, Versace gown, braided updo and all. As she plays, she refers to what looks like a handwritten chord chart laying on the piano.

“Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me,” she wrote.

At the Oscars, Gaga didn’t play the piano: She simply sang the song, backed up by a few musicians, who were dressed down just like she was. She didn’t win, though: The Best Original Song Oscar went to “Naatu Naatu,” from the Indian film RRR.

Streams of “Hold My Hand” increased by 49% after the Oscars, Billboard reports. Streams of some of the other nominated songs, which weren’t as well known, increased dramatically: “Naatu Naatu” streams got a 260% bump; “Applause,” written by Diane Warren and sung by Sofia Carson, increased by 593%.

Streams of “This Is a Life,” from the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, increased by 121%. Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up,” oddly, only increased by 1%, possibly because it’s the most familiar of all the nominated songs.

But the biggest bump went to Lenny Kravitz‘s song “Calling All Angels.” After the rocker sang the song during the “In Memoriam” segment of the Oscars, streams increased by 3,449%.

