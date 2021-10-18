      Weather Alert

Watch never-before-seen footage of Gwen & Blake's engagement

Oct 18, 2021 @ 10:27am

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on Sunday, and now, Gwen has shared some never-before seen video and pictures from the day that Blake popped the question.

“one year ago today?!” she captioned her Instagram post. “October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you!”  The first video shows Gwen showing off her ring as Blake dances up behind her and kisses her cheek. “Look! We just got engaged!” she yells, as the song “Celebration” plays in the background.

Another image shows Gwen on her knees covering her face as Blake kneels in front of her, holding her waist. Next, there’s video of Gwen’s massive diamond engagement ring.

Gwen and Blake didn’t make their engagement public until October 27, 2020.  They tied the knot July 3, 2021 at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

