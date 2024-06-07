Watch Nick Jonas in trailer for his new movie, ‘The Good Half’

Before Nick Jonas was a chart-topping pop star, he was an actor on Broadway. You can watch him get back to his acting roots in the trailer for his new movie, The Good Half.

As previously reported, the movie, which premiered in 2023 at the Tribeca Festival, stars Nick as a struggling writer named Renn, who finally has to face his issues when he goes back home to Cleveland to attend the funeral for his mother, played in flashbacks by Elisabeth Shue.

On the plane trip home he starts a relationship with Zoey, a fellow passenger played by Alexandra Shipp. But once he arrives, he has to interact with the family he’s been avoiding for years: his dad, played by Matt Walsh; his sister Leigh, played by Brittany Snow; and his stepdad, played by David Arquette.

In the trailer, we see Renn and Zoey’s meet-cute, Renn’s dad’s failed attempts to console him over his mom’s death, and the friction between Renn and Leigh and their stepdad, who seems like a total jerk. The tone of the movie goes from drama to gentle comedy. It’s all set to a new version of Modern English‘s ’80s classic “I Melt With You.”

As previously reported, the film will have nationwide sneak preview screenings on July 23 and July 25 in over 900 theaters. Each screening will come with a virtual conversation between Nick and director Robert Schwartzman, moderated by Kiernan Shipka. You can sign up at FathomEvents.com to be notified when tickets become available.

Nick is currently filming a new movie called Power Ballad, in which he’ll star opposite Paul Rudd.

