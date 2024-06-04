Watch Noah Kahan join Niall Horan onstage in Nashville

Noah Kahan just can’t stop joining other artists onstage.

Following performances with both Counting Crows and Hozier at Kentucky’s Railbird Festival on June 1, Noah joined Niall Horan onstage during the former One Direction member’s concert in Nashville on June 3.

Niall’s record label, Capitol Music, posted footage of the moment Niall told the crowd, “So since we’re in Nashville, some good songwriters around the place — Mr. Noah Kahan.” The fans went crazy as Niall and Noah performed “This Town,” Niall’s 2016 debut solo single.

Noah posted footage of the concert on his Instagram Story and wrote, “What a f***** gig!! @niallhoran you’re superhuman.” He added on social platform X, “I’m so inspired by the show I just saw @NiallOfficial.”

The onstage duet was the payoff for a tweet Noah sent back in January, in which he wrote to Niall, “let’s golf or make some music I assume the fans would prefer the second thing but just lmk.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.