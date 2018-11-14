Watch Out For This iPhone Uh Oh!

Apple will reportedly be investigating the case of an iPhone that reportedly exploded following the installation of the iOS 12.1 update.

Rahel Mohamad claims his phone “just got hot and exploded in the process of upgrading “. Mohamed explained: “Dark grey smoke started coming from the phone. The update was completed and as soon as the phone turned on it started to smoke and caught fire.”

Apple had Mohamad send in his device and they are investigating what may have happened. It’s important to note that this appears to be an isolated incident.