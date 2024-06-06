Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Watch Plain White T’s react to “Hey There Delilah” remix (maybe) featuring Drake

June 6, 2024 2:00PM EDT
Fearless Records

Plain White T’s have shared their reaction to a new remix of their signature song, “Hey There Delilah,” which may or may not feature Drake.

On Monday, Toronto social media personality Snowd4y uploaded a track called “Wah Gwan Delilah,” a Canadian-themed reworking of the former #1 Hot 100 hit. Drake is credited on the song, and the rap superstar shared it in an Instagram Story, though some have theorized that his vocals are actually AI-generated.

In listening to “Wah Gwan Delilah,” PWT frontman Tom Higgenson lands firmly in the AI camp.

“That’s not Drake,” Higgenson says in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s crazy that everybody thinks that it’s real. It seems like it’s very obvious.”

“It’s cool,” he concludes while cycling through several confused and bemused facial expressions. “Whatever.”

