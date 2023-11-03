Watch Sheryl Crow, Elton John, Adam Levine, Stevie Nicks & more at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In the past, HBO would air the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony several months after it took place. But Friday night you’ll be able to watch it live and enjoy performances from Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Adam Levine, Sia and more.

The show will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET and will be available for viewing afterward on the platform. This year’s inductees in the performer category include Sheryl, the late George Michael, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, rapper Missy Elliott, rockers Rage Against the Machine and iconic R&B vocal group The Spinners.

Receiving the Musical Excellence Award are Chaka Khan; Elton John’s songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin; and singer, songwriter, keyboardist and producer Al Kooper. The Musical Influence Award is being given to DJ Kool Herc, known as the Father of Hip Hop, and pioneering guitarist Link Wray.

The stars who’ll be on hand to perform or present also include Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, New Edition, Dave Matthews, LL Cool J and Brandi Carlile.

Sheryl is one of four artists this year who were voted into the Hall of Fame on their first appearance on the ballot. Jason Hanley, the Rock Hall’s vice president of education and visitor engagement, tells ABC Audio, “If you look at her career, having started singing backup with Michael Jackson before her debut came out … she’s continued to really innovate her music.”

Hanley notes that Sheryl collaborates with many different artists and uses her music to advocate for different causes.

“She’s somebody who’s thought about how her music speaks to the world,” he adds.