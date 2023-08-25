Watch shirtless Justin Bieber get in bed with SZA in new video for “Snooze”
Justin Bieber gets sexy with SZA in her new video for “Snooze.“
In the clip, Justin’s one of four guys that SZA’s shown having romantic moments with: The others are Beef star Young Mazino, Power Book II: Ghost actor Woody McClain and producer/songwriter Benny Blanco, who’s seen eating fries off of SZA’s seemingly naked booty.
Justin and SZA are first shown sitting on a blanket in the grass, and then they’re together in a bedroom, where they get high, goof around and have a pillow fight. They also ride together on some kind of tractor-type vehicle.
“Snooze” is the fourth single from SZA’s smash album SOS. The second leg of her SOS tour starts September 20 in Miami.
A four-track bundle of “Snooze” is also available, featuring the original explicit version of the song, the clean version, a “Sped Up” version and an instrumental.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
