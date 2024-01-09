Watch Tate McRae sing ‘OUTSIDE’ for new Spotify series

Tate McRae will be kicking off her world tour later this year, but you can get a preview of what it’ll be like to see her in an amphitheater thanks to a new Spotify video series.

It’s called OUTSIDE and features artists performing — duh — outside. Tate’s contribution features her performing a song from her album Think Later, “run for the hills,” while sitting on top of, you guessed it, a hill in Malibu, California. It premiered on People.com.

“I wanted to record ‘run for the hills’ acoustically somewhere that felt especially authentic to LA. We were so lucky to find a beautiful spot in Malibu surrounded by palm trees and the ocean,” Tate told People.

“When I was working on Think Later, I would drive around for hours listening to the music, and always found myself on the [Pacific Coast Highway],” she added. “I feel very lucky to be able to make music in these places and now call it my home.”

There’s also a regular video for “run for the hills,” which Tate said is about “a never ending relationship — kinda like you’re constantly running but constantly running in place, never able to break the cycle.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

