Watch Teddy Swims cover Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer”

If you’ve ever wondered how Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer” would sound sung by a gravelly voiced, burly dude with a beard and a face full of tattoos — well, Teddy Swims has you covered.

In a performance for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, the “Lose Control” singer starts out singing the song as a hushed, soulful ballad. But when the bridge kicks in, so does an electric guitar, and the song’s energy along with it.

Fans raved over Teddy’s take on the #1 hit, with one commenting, “This version is so heartfelt, somehow tender and powerful at the same time. and teddy made me want to CRY that is all.”

“I NEED IT ON STREAMING NOOOOW,” wrote another. “I think I like this version better no offense to Taylor swift,” added another.

Perhaps Teddy will sing the song live when he hits the road for his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour, which starts in Lincoln, California, on March 22 and is set to wrap up April 4 in Orlando, Florida. On April 5, he’ll play the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

