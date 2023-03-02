Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show

March 2, 2023 6:00AM EST
SLAY LADIES, SLAY!!

Arcadia Senior Living Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, enlisted some of their residents to recreate some of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show…and the costumes were on point!  Why?  A TikTok video series, of course!

One of the performers, Ora Rampenthal, said:  “They never let us sit quietly for very long. They always have something going on with schedule that we can get involved in if you want to.”  When Inside Edition asked if they had heard any of Rihanna’s music before this, Ora, Sue and Dora all said “no” LOL!

