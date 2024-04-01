Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Watch This Man Play Guitar While Having Brain Surgery

April 1, 2024 12:13PM EDT
Imagine having YOUR BRAIN operated on while you’re AWAKE playing guitar??  That’s what Christian Nolen for part of a two and a half hour surgery to remove a brain tumor.  Neurosurgeons from the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center explained they wanted to make sure hand function was not harmed, so for that portion they had him strumming his guitar.

But get this, Nolen found out about the brain tumor when his brain swelled after someone who was stage diving at a concert fell on him.

