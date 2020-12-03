      Weather Alert

WATCH: We Smell What The Rock Is Cooking, And It’s More Peanut Butter

Dec 3, 2020 @ 12:27pm

Coming up on Portland’s Afternoon News, ‘Salt and Straw’ head ice cream maker Tyler Malek talks about his now world famous collaboration with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Specifically he goes into detail about how the two came up with the concepts of their new holiday flavors.

As well as details on how the collaboration will benefit the World Central Kitchen.

Malek tells KXL’s Blake Allen that the Rock wanted more peanut butter in this early look.

 

