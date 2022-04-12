      Weather Alert

Wayne County Firefighter Killed in I-71 Crash

Apr 12, 2022 @ 4:48am

WEST SALEM, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wayne County firefighter is dead and a state trooper was hospitalized when a tractor trailer hit their vehicles yesterday.

This, as they investigated an earlier accident along I-71 near Route 301 in the county Monday afternoon.

The Town and Country Fire Department out of West Salem identifies the firefighter as 35-year-old Lt Phil Wigal.

The trooper had non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

