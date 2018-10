SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WHBC) – Bond was set at $2 million Friday for the Waynesburg man accused in a Sandy Township murder Thursday night.

19-year-old Gage Woods was arrested in the Malvern area shortly after the incident.

32-year-old Jerry Hendershott of Carrollton was shot in the chest on James Street inside a mobile home park, according to court records.

There’s no word on a motive or other details.