Ways to Get Active Without a Gym Membership in Stark County in 2023
If you’re looking for ways to get active without a gym membership in Stark County in 2023, it can be a challenge. Luckily, our friends over at Canton Parks and Rec are making things as easy as possible for you to make your New Year’s Resolution stick. While this certainly isn’t all inclusive, here are some of the ways you can get active without a gym membership in Stark County.
The Edward “Peel” Coleman Center
The Edward “Peel” Coleman Center offers 27 strength training stations, 9 Cardiovascular stations, and over 6,000 square feet of gymnasium floor that can accommodate basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and badminton as well as the opportunity for numerous facets of indoor play. Registration to the Center is currently free of charge for all City of Canton residents.
(330) 489.3350
Park Trails
Walking Paths
Westbrook Walking Path – .29 mile – Westbrook Park
Chess (brain exercise)
- Garaux Park – 3801 13th St. SW Canton, OH 44710
- Mother Goose Land – 501 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44714
- Nimisilla Park – 1075 O’Jays Blvd. NE Canton, OH 44705
- Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
Bocce
- Mother Goose Land – 501 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44714
-
Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
Disc Golf Courses
- Vassar Hill Park – 1711 Vassar Ave NW Canton, OH 44703
- Spiker Park
Skate Parks
- West park is home to DIY Skate park – 525-839 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44707
- Harmont Park – 2701 Harmont Ave. NE Canton, OH 44705
Shuffleboard
- Weis Park- 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
Pickleball
- Stadium Park- 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
- Edward “Peel” Coleman Center – 1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton, Ohio 44707
Tennis
- Weis Park- 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
- Stadium Park- 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
- Schreiber Park- 2500 Maple Ave. NE Canton, OH 44714
- Crenshaw Park- 1500 Sherrick Road SE Canton, OH 44707
- Brian C Roshong Memorial Park- E Harvard Blvd NW Canton, OH 44709
Baseball/ Softball Fields
- Bors Field – 2665 Harrisburg Rd. NE Canton, Ohio 44705
- Bup Rearick Park – 3500 Ellis Ave NE Canton, OH 44705
- Cook Park – 1836 Mahoning Rd NE Canton, OH 44705
- Crenshaw Park – 1500 Sherrick Road SE Canton, OH 44707
- E. J. Welch Park – 1041 25th Street NW Canton, OH 44709
- Garaux Park – 3801 13th St. SWCanton, OH 44710
- Harmont Park – 2701 Harmont Ave. NE Canton, OH 44705
- Lee Park – 1615 4th St. SE Canton, OH 44707
- Mallonn Memorial Park – 527 Raff Rd NW Canton, OH 44708
- Oak Park – 3600 St. Elmo Ave NE Canton, OH 44714
- Schreiber Park – 2500 Maple Ave. NE Canton, OH 44714
- Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
- Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
- West Park – 525-839 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44707
- Willig Softball Complex – 2300 30th Street NE Canton, OH 44705
Basketball
- Bernard Park – 801 41st St NW Canton, OH 44709
- Brian C Roshong Memorial Park – E Harvard Blvd NW Canton, OH 44709
- Brian’s Park – 1500 Rowland Ave. NECanton, Ohio 44707
- Bup Rearick Park – 3500 Ellis Ave NE Canton, OH 44705
- E. J. Welch Park – 1041 25th Street NW Canton, OH 44709
- Garaux Park – 3801 13th St. SW Canton, OH 44710
- Harmont Park – 2701 Harmont Ave. NE Canton, OH 44705
- Lee Park – 1615 4th St. SE Canton, OH 44707
- Maryland Park – 1401 Maryland Ave. SW and701-1265 Maryland Ave SWCanton OH 44706
- Nimisilla Park – 1075 O’Jays Blvd. NE Canton, OH 44705
- Schreiber Park – 2500 Maple Ave. NE Canton, OH 44714
- Stark-Wayne Schradar – 1801 Stark Ave. SW Canton, OH 44706
- Waterworks Park – Washington Blvd. NW Canton, OH 44708
Soccer
- Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
- Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
Volleyball
- Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
Community Garden
- Jackson Park – 1450 Cherry Ave. SE Canton, OH 44707
Dog Park
- Mother Goose Land – 501 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44714
Fishing
- Arboretum Park – 3220 38th St. NW Canton, Ohio 44708
- Fairhope Nature Preserve 4242 30th St NE Canton, OH 44705
- Monument Park – 700 – 1150 Park Rd NW Canton, OH 44709
- Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
- Westbrook Veterans Memorial Park – 1235 Harrison Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708