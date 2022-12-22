Photo: Alpha Media/Jesse Naul

If you’re looking for ways to get active without a gym membership in Stark County in 2023, it can be a challenge. Luckily, our friends over at Canton Parks and Rec are making things as easy as possible for you to make your New Year’s Resolution stick. While this certainly isn’t all inclusive, here are some of the ways you can get active without a gym membership in Stark County.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Center

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Center offers 27 strength training stations, 9 Cardiovascular stations, and over 6,000 square feet of gymnasium floor that can accommodate basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and badminton as well as the opportunity for numerous facets of indoor play. Registration to the Center is currently free of charge for all City of Canton residents.

Also, home to our spray park!

FALL/WINTER HOURS OF OPERATION Monday – Thursday 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Closed Sundays 1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton, Ohio 44707 (330) 489.3350

Park Trails

The Middle Branch Trail connects Canton City Parks including Robert E. Schreiber Park, Reifsnyder Park, Oak Park, and Martindale Park. The trail continues north along the railroad tracks then meanders through Gervasi Vineyard, Rice’s Nursery, and High Mill Church of the Resurrection. The trail then loops around Schneider Park, continues north across Schneider Rd. and loops around GlenOak High School.- 6.96 miles

West Branch Trail trail connects West Park, Mother Goose Land, Waterworks Park, Monument Park, Stadium Park, Ink Park, and Covered Bridge Park in addition to several tourist attractions while following the West Branch of the Nimishillen Creek. A traffic signal and crossing signal were installed in 2010 by the City of Canton for trail users to cross Fulton Dr. The 38th St. intersection crossing was redesigned in 2013. – 4.44 miles

Pioneer Trail takes you through Malone University & Weis Park (between Market Ave & Cleveland Ave). -2.96 miles

Stark Electric Railway Trail takes you along Mahoning Rd. from Richmond going West to Grace Ave. -1.2 miles

Walking Paths

Herbert Fisher Walking Track – 1.5 Miles (Exercise stations throughout park!)

Monument Park Waterworks Raceway Path – .34 miles Garaux Walking Path – .21 mile – Garaux Park Bup Rearick Walking Path – .22 mile – Bup Rearick Park Harmont Park Walking Path – .44 miles – Harmont Park Crenshaw Park Walking Path – .70 miles Westbrook Walking Path – .29 mile – Westbrook Park

Fairhope Nature Preserve Limestone Trail 2.5 miles

Chess (brain exercise)

Garaux Park – 3801 13th St. SW Canton, OH 44710

Mother Goose Land – 501 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44714

Nimisilla Park – 1075 O’Jays Blvd. NE Canton, OH 44705

Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707

Bocce

Mother Goose Land – 501 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44714

Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709