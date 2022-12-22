Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ways to Get Active Without a Gym Membership in Stark County in 2023

December 22, 2022 11:58AM EST
Ways to Get Active Without a Gym Membership in Stark County in 2023
If you’re looking for ways to get active without a gym membership in Stark County in 2023, it can be a challenge. Luckily, our friends over at Canton Parks and Rec are making things as easy as possible for you to make your New Year’s Resolution stick. While this certainly isn’t all inclusive, here are some of the ways you can get active without a gym membership in Stark County.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Center

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Center offers 27 strength training stations, 9 Cardiovascular stations, and over 6,000 square feet of gymnasium floor that can accommodate basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and badminton as well as the opportunity for numerous facets of indoor play. Registration to the Center is currently free of charge for all City of Canton residents.

Also, home to our spray park!
1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton, Ohio 44707

FALL/WINTER HOURS OF OPERATION
Monday – Thursday 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Saturday 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Closed Sundays

(330) 489.3350

Park Trails

The Middle Branch Trail connects Canton City Parks including Robert E. Schreiber Park, Reifsnyder Park, Oak Park, and Martindale Park. The trail continues north along the railroad tracks then meanders through Gervasi Vineyard, Rice’s Nursery, and High Mill Church of the Resurrection. The trail then loops around Schneider Park, continues north across Schneider Rd. and loops around GlenOak High School.- 6.96 miles
West Branch Trail trail connects West Park, Mother Goose Land, Waterworks Park, Monument Park, Stadium Park, Ink Park, and Covered Bridge Park in addition to several tourist attractions while following the West Branch of the Nimishillen Creek. A traffic signal and crossing signal were installed in 2010 by the City of Canton for trail users to cross Fulton Dr. The 38th St. intersection crossing was redesigned in 2013. – 4.44 miles
Pioneer Trail takes you through Malone University & Weis Park (between Market Ave & Cleveland Ave). -2.96 miles
Stark Electric Railway Trail takes you along Mahoning Rd. from Richmond going West to Grace Ave. -1.2 miles

Walking Paths

Herbert Fisher Walking Track – 1.5 Miles (Exercise stations throughout park!)
 Monument Park Waterworks Raceway Path – .34 miles
 Garaux Walking Path – .21 mile – Garaux Park
 Bup Rearick Walking Path – .22 mile – Bup Rearick Park
 Harmont Park Walking Path – .44 miles – Harmont Park
 Crenshaw Park Walking Path – .70 miles

Westbrook Walking Path – .29 mile – Westbrook Park

Fairhope Nature Preserve Limestone Trail 2.5 miles

Chess (brain exercise)

  • Garaux Park – 3801 13th St. SW Canton, OH 44710
  • Mother Goose Land – 501 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44714
  • Nimisilla Park – 1075 O’Jays Blvd. NE Canton, OH 44705
  • Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707

Bocce

  • Mother Goose Land – 501 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44714
  • Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709

Disc Golf Courses

  • Vassar Hill Park – 1711 Vassar Ave NW Canton, OH 44703
  • Spiker Park

Skate Parks

  • West park is home to DIY Skate park – 525-839 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44707
  • Harmont Park – 2701 Harmont Ave. NE Canton, OH 44705

Shuffleboard

  • Weis Park- 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709

Pickleball

  • Stadium Park- 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
  • Edward “Peel” Coleman Center – 1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton, Ohio 44707

Tennis

  • Weis Park- 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
  • Stadium Park- 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
  • Schreiber Park- 2500 Maple Ave. NE Canton, OH 44714
  • Crenshaw Park- 1500 Sherrick Road SE Canton, OH 44707
  • Brian C Roshong Memorial Park- E Harvard Blvd NW Canton, OH 44709

Baseball/ Softball Fields

  • Bors Field – 2665 Harrisburg Rd. NE Canton, Ohio 44705
  • Bup Rearick Park – 3500 Ellis Ave NE Canton, OH 44705
  • Cook Park – 1836 Mahoning Rd NE Canton, OH 44705
  • Crenshaw Park – 1500 Sherrick Road SE Canton, OH 44707
  • E. J. Welch Park – 1041 25th Street NW Canton, OH 44709
  • Garaux Park – 3801 13th St. SWCanton, OH 44710
  • Harmont Park – 2701 Harmont Ave. NE Canton, OH 44705
  • Lee Park – 1615 4th St. SE Canton, OH 44707
  • Mallonn Memorial Park – 527 Raff Rd NW Canton, OH 44708
  • Oak Park – 3600 St. Elmo Ave NE Canton, OH 44714
  • Schreiber Park – 2500 Maple Ave. NE Canton, OH 44714
  • Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
  • Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
  • West Park – 525-839 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44707
  • Willig Softball Complex – 2300 30th Street NE Canton, OH 44705

Basketball

  • Bernard Park – 801 41st St NW Canton, OH 44709
  • Brian C Roshong Memorial Park – E Harvard Blvd NW Canton, OH 44709
  • Brian’s Park – 1500 Rowland Ave. NECanton, Ohio 44707
  • Bup Rearick Park – 3500 Ellis Ave NE Canton, OH 44705
  • E. J. Welch Park – 1041 25th Street NW Canton, OH 44709
  • Garaux Park – 3801 13th St. SW Canton, OH 44710
  • Harmont Park – 2701 Harmont Ave. NE Canton, OH 44705
  • Lee Park – 1615 4th St. SE Canton, OH 44707
  • Maryland Park – 1401 Maryland Ave. SW and701-1265 Maryland Ave SWCanton OH 44706
  • Nimisilla Park – 1075 O’Jays Blvd. NE Canton, OH 44705
  • Schreiber Park – 2500 Maple Ave. NE Canton, OH 44714
  • Stark-Wayne Schradar – 1801 Stark Ave. SW Canton, OH 44706
  • Waterworks Park – Washington Blvd. NW Canton, OH 44708

Soccer

  • Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709
  • Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707

Volleyball

  • Weis Park – 2600 Harvard Ave. Canton, OH 44709

Community Garden

  • Jackson Park – 1450 Cherry Ave. SE Canton, OH 44707

Dog Park

  • Mother Goose Land – 501 Schroyer Ave. SW Canton, OH 44714

Fishing

  • Arboretum Park – 3220 38th St. NW Canton, Ohio 44708
  • Fairhope Nature Preserve 4242 30th St NE Canton, OH 44705
  • Monument Park – 700 – 1150 Park Rd NW Canton, OH 44709
  • Stadium Park – 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW Canton, OH 44707
  • Westbrook Veterans Memorial Park – 1235 Harrison Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708

Parks with Playgrounds

 
Arboretum Park

3220 38th St. NW
Canton, Ohio 44708
Bernard Park
801 41st St NW
Canton, OH 44709
Brian C Roshong Memorial Park
E Harvard Blvd NW
Canton, OH 44709
Brian’s Park
1500 Rowland Ave. NE
Canton, Ohio 44707
Bup Rearick Park
3500 Ellis Ave NE
Canton, OH 44705
Cook Park
1836 Mahoning Rd NE
Canton, OH 44705
Crenshaw Park
1500 Sherrick Road SE
Canton, OH 44707
E. J. Welch Park
1041 25th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Harmont Park
2701 Harmont Ave. NE
Canton, OH 44705
King Park
600 High Ave. NW
6th St. & High Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Lawrence Park
4300 Aurora St NW
Canton, OH 44708
Lee Park
1615 4th St. SE
Canton, OH 44707
Mallonn Memorial Park
527 Raff Rd NW
Canton, OH 44708
Martindale Park
4001 Martindale Rd. NE
Canton, OH 44714
Maryland Park
1401 Maryland Ave. SW and
701-1265 Maryland Ave SW
Canton OH 44706
McKinley Park
501 McKinley Ave. SW
5th St. & McKinley Ave. SW
Canton, OH 44703
Meyer’s Park
201 Park Ave. SW
(6th St. & Park Ave. SW)
Canton, OH 44706
Nimisilla Park
1075 O’Jays Blvd. NE
Canton, OH 44705
Schreiber Park
2500 Maple Ave. NE
Canton, OH 44714
Stadium Park
1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr NW
Canton, OH 44707
Stark-Wayne Schradar
1801 Stark Ave. SW
Canton, OH 44706
Vassar Hill Park
1711 Vassar Ave NW
Canton, OH 44703
Waterworks Park
Washington Blvd. NW
Canton, OH 44708
Weis Park
2600 Harvard Ave.
Canton, OH 44709
Westbrook Veterans Memorial Park
1235 Harrison Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44708
Willig Softball Complex
2300 30th Street NE
Canton, OH 44705
For any Park questions please call: (330) 456-4521
