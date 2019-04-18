Wayward Raccoon Forces School To Close
By WHBC
Apr 18, 2019 @ 4:39 PM

(ONN) – Wildlife experts are hunting for a raccoon that broke into an elementary school and caused classes to be moved and then canceled.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a school district spokeswoman said the large raccoon was still on the loose on Thursday.

The raccoon was discovered early Wednesday at South Avondale Elementary School.

Students and staff were moved to another school for classes on Wednesday and were given Thursday off while the school is cleaned.

The cancellation of classes is considered a “calamity day” by the district.

Officials say the raccoon will be euthanized once it is caught to prevent it from returning.

It’s unclear how the raccoon got into the school.

