      Weather Alert

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Passes Up “Let It Go” As Highest Charting Disney Hit In 26 Years

Jan 19, 2022 @ 11:52am

It’s time to talk about “Bruno” becoming the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s catchy Encanto soundtrack tune “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has surpassed Frozen‘s Oscar-winning hit “Let It Go” as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney’s animated filmography. It reached a new peak position of No. 4 on this week’s chart thanks to 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads sold. Those numbers helped it surpass Idina Menzel’s rendition of “Let It Go,” which reached No. 5 in April 2014.

The only other songs from animated Disney films to reach a top-five position on the chart are Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s Aladdin smash “A Whole New World,” which hit No. 1 in 1993, Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King (No. 4 in 1994), and Vanessa Williams’ Pocahontas soundtrack song “Colors of the Wind,” which also reached No. 4 in 1995.

Popular Posts
Ben Affleck Says The “Armageddon” Team Made Him Fix His Teeth And “Be Sexy”
Kylie Jenner Is Officially The Queen Of Instagram
Coachella Announces Lineup After Two Years Of Postponements And Cancellations
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged
Knives out: Britney Spears goes after sister again on Twitter
Connect With Us Listen To Us On