Keep the tissue ready as you shed a tear over this news. This Is Us will end after season 6.

‘This Is Us’ showrunners told Deadline that they foresee an “elegant” and “satisfying” end for the show three years down the line. Showrunner Issac Aptaker said, “We’ve had this end in mind for a long time, so we’re able to plan for it, and try to make it feel like it’s a whole, as opposed to a series that’s going to go endlessly.”