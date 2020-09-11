      Weather Alert

We will Never Forget

Sep 11, 2020 @ 9:07am

September 11th is the National Day of Service and Remembrance, also known as 9/11 Day. The September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance is the culmination of efforts originally launched in 2002 by the 9/11 nonprofit 9/11 Day, with wide support by the 9/11 community and leading national service organizations. This effort first established the inspiring tradition of engaging in charitable service on 9/11 as an annual and forward-looking tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, and those who rose up in service in response to the attacks

The initial numbers are indelible: at 8:46 am, Tower 1 was hit, and then at 9:03 am, Tower 2. Shortly after, at 9:37am, Flight 77 crashed into the western façade of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. – and finally, at 10:07am, Flight 93 went down in a Pennsylvania field.

The burning towers stood for 56 minutes and 102 minutes, respectively. Time they took to fall: 12 seconds. From there, they ripple out.

  • Total number killed in attacks: 2,977 (excluding the 19 hijackers)
  • Number of first responders killed: 414 (343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers)
  • Number of first responders injured: 2,000
  • Number of nations whose citizens were killed in attacks: 115
  • Age of the greatest number who died: between 35 and 39
  • Number of families who got no remains: 1,717
  • Number of victims who remain unidentified: 1,110 (41% of the total).
  • Estimated units of blood donated to the New York Blood Center: 36,000
  • Total units of donated blood actually used: 258
  • Number of people who lost a spouse or partner in the attacks: 1,609
  • Estimated number of children who lost a parent: 3,051
  • Percentage of Americans who knew someone hurt or killed in the attacks: 20
  • Tons of debris removed from site: 1.8-million
  • Hours of labor to clean up the World Trade Center site: 3.1-million
  • Jobs lost in New York owing to the attacks: 146,100
  • Total FEMA money spent on the emergency: $970-million
  • Estimated amount donated to 9/11 charities: $1.4-billion
  • Estimated amount of money it cost to plan and execute the 9/11 attacks: $500,000

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use