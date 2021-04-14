      Weather Alert

‘Wear Blue Day’ Promotes Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr 14, 2021 @ 6:28am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is Wear Blue Day in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The idea of wearing blue actually started in Stark County in 2011 and has now gone statewide.

Deputy Director of the Division of Children’s Services in Stark County Robert Myers says 2700 of the reported cases of neglect or abuse in the county last year required intervention or assistance by the agency.

The division of Stark County Job and Family Services is hoping everyone realizes they can play a role in preventing and reporting suspected cases of child abuse.

Myers says they assess and make a determination for each report they receive.

