Wear Orange to Work Thursday for Hunger Awareness
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 70,000 people in Stark County are dealing with food insecurity.
It’s the kind of information the county’s Hunger Task Force is putting out there, with Hunger Awareness Day on Thursday.
Executive Director Maureen Kampman says the need has increased at the organization’s 30-plus pantries, but fortunately so has the willingness to give in order to help.
They feed 31,000 people with a bag of groceries each month
They ask that you wear orange on Thursday.
It’s the color of Hunger Awareness.